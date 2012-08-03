Olympics-Women's weightlifting 75kg middle-heavyweight snatch results

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Svetlana Podobedova won the Olympic gold medal in the women's weightlifting 75kg with 291 kilograms (641.55 pounds) on Friday. Russia's Natalia Zabolotnaia won the silver and Belarus' Iryna Kulesha the bronze. Results Table Snatch Clean & Jerk Overall 1. Svetlana Podobedova (Kazakhstan) 130 161 291 2. Natalia Zabolotnaia (Russia) 131 160 291 3. Iryna Kulesha (Belarus) 121 148 269 4. Lidia Valentin (Spain) 120 145 265 5. Khalil Abir Abdelrahman (Egypt) 118 140 258 6. Madias Nzesso (Cameroon) 115 131 246 7. Ewa Mizdal (Poland) 104 127 231 8. Jaqueline Ferreira (Brazil) 102 128 230 9. Maria Valdes (Chile) 96 127 223 10. Lim Ji-Hye (Korea) 97 126 223 11. Thuraia Sobh (Syria) 86 115 201 12. Khadija Mohammad (United Arab Emirates) 51 62 113 . Nadezda Evstyukhina (Russia) Did Not Finish