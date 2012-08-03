FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's weightlifting 75kg middle-heavyweight snatch results
August 3, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Women's weightlifting 75kg middle-heavyweight snatch results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Svetlana Podobedova won the Olympic
gold medal in the women's weightlifting 75kg with 291 kilograms (641.55 pounds)
on Friday. 
    Russia's Natalia Zabolotnaia won the silver and Belarus' Iryna Kulesha the
bronze.
 Results Table
 
                                            Snatch   Clean & Jerk   Overall 
 1.  Svetlana Podobedova (Kazakhstan)        130        161          291     
 2.  Natalia Zabolotnaia (Russia)            131        160          291     
 3.  Iryna Kulesha (Belarus)                 121        148          269     
 4.  Lidia Valentin (Spain)                  120        145          265     
 5.  Khalil Abir Abdelrahman (Egypt)         118        140          258     
 6.  Madias Nzesso (Cameroon)                115        131          246     
 7.  Ewa Mizdal (Poland)                     104        127          231     
 8.  Jaqueline Ferreira (Brazil)             102        128          230     
 9.  Maria Valdes (Chile)                     96        127          223     
 10. Lim Ji-Hye (Korea)                       97        126          223     
 11. Thuraia Sobh (Syria)                     86        115          201     
 12. Khadija Mohammad (United Arab Emirates)  51         62          113     
 .   Nadezda Evstyukhina (Russia)                        Did Not Finish

