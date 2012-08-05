Olympics-Women's weightlifting +75kg super-heavyweight medal results

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's Zhou Lulu won the Olympic gold medal in the women's weightlifting +75kg on Sunday. Russia's Tatiana Kashirina won the silver and Armenia's Hripsime Khurshudyan won the bronze. Results Table Snatch Clean/Jerk Overall 1. Zhou Lulu (China) 146 187 333WR 2. Tatiana Kashirina (Russia) 151WR 181 332 3. Hripsime Khurshudyan (Armenia) 128 166 294 4. Jang Mi-Ran (Korea) 125 164 289 5. Nahla Ramadan (Egypt) 122 155 277 6. Ele Opeloge (Samoa) 117 150 267 7. Sarah Robles (U.S.) 120 145 265 8. Seledina Nieve (Ecuador) 117 138 255 9. Mami Shimamoto (Japan) 110 143 253 10. Holley Mangold (U.S.) 105 135 240 11. Astrid Camposeco (Guatemala) 93 115 208 12. Luisa Peters (Cook Islands) 82 100 182 13. Boatema Alberta Ampomah (Ghana) 73 101 174 . Mariam Usman (Nigeria) 129