Olympics-Women's weightlifting +75kg super-heavyweight medal results
August 5, 2012 / 5:31 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Women's weightlifting +75kg super-heavyweight medal results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's Zhou Lulu won the Olympic
gold medal in the women's weightlifting +75kg on Sunday.
Russia's Tatiana Kashirina won the silver and Armenia's Hripsime
Khurshudyan won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
                                    Snatch Clean/Jerk   Overall 
 1.  Zhou Lulu (China)               146     187           333WR
  
 2.  Tatiana Kashirina (Russia)      151WR   181           332  
  
 3.  Hripsime Khurshudyan (Armenia)  128     166           294  
  
 4.  Jang Mi-Ran (Korea)             125     164           289  
  
 5.  Nahla Ramadan (Egypt)           122     155           277  
  
 6.  Ele Opeloge (Samoa)             117     150           267  
  
 7.  Sarah Robles (U.S.)             120     145           265  
  
 8.  Seledina Nieve (Ecuador)        117     138           255  
  
 9.  Mami Shimamoto (Japan)          110     143           253  
  
 10. Holley Mangold (U.S.)           105     135           240  
  
 11. Astrid Camposeco (Guatemala)    93      115           208  
  
 12. Luisa Peters (Cook Islands)     82      100           182  
  
 13. Boatema Alberta Ampomah (Ghana) 73      101           174  
  
 .   Mariam Usman (Nigeria)          129

