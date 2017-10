LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia's Mingiyan Semenov and Hungary's Peter Modos won Olympic bronze medals in the men's Greco-Roman wrestling 55kg on Sunday. Results Table Mingiyan Semenov (Russia) beat Choi Gyujin (South Korea) 3-1 Peter Modos (Hungary) beat Haakan Erik Nyblom (Denmark) 3-1