Olympics-Wrestling-Iran's Noroozi wins gold in 60kg Greco-Roman

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Iran’s Omid Noroozi won gold in the 60kg Greco-Roman wrestling category on Monday, brushing aside Georgian outsider Revaz Lashkhi in the final at the London Olympics.

Iranian fans roared and waved their country’s red, white and green flag in a packed wrestling arena after Noroozi won the bout without dropping a point.

Noroozi wrestled one of his coaching staff to the ground in a playful celebration before running around the mat waving the Iranian flag.

He is the world champion in the ancient sport’s second lightest class and had been expected to pick up his first Olympic medal in London.

It was the second wrestling gold for Iran in as many days. Hamid Soryan won gold in the 55kg division on Sunday. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Ed Osmond)