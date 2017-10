LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Iran's Omid Haji Noroozi won the Olympic gold medal in the men's Greco-Roman wrestling 60kg on Monday. Georgia's Revaz Lashkhi won the silver. Japan's Ryutaro Matsumoto and Russia's Zaur Kuramagomedov each won bronze medals. RESULTS TABLE Omid Haji Noroozi (Iran) beat Revaz Lashkhi (Georgia) 3-0 Ryutaro Matsumoto (Japan) beat Almat Kebispayev (Kazakhstan) 5-0 Zaur Kuramagomedov (Russia) beat Hasan Aliyev (Azerbaijan) 3-0