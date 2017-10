LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Iran's Ehsan Naser Lashgari and Georgia's Dato Marsagishvili won Olympic bronze medals in the men's freestyle wrestling 84kg competition on Saturday. Results Table Ehsan Naser Lashgari (Iran) beat Ibrahim Bolukbasi (Turkey) 3-1 Dato Marsagishvili (Georgia) beat Soslan Gattsiev (Belarus) 3-1