LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's Khetag Gazyumov and Georgia's George Gogshelidze won Olympic bronze medals in the men's freestyle wrestling 96kg on Sunday. Results Table Khetag Gazyumov (Azerbaijan) beat Reza Mohammad Ali Yazdani (Iran) 5-0 George Gogshelidze (Georgia) beat Kurban Kurbanov (Uzbekistan) 3-1 ()