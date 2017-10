LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Jordan Burroughs won the first U.S. wrestling gold of the London Olympics in the 74kg freestyle final on Friday.

He beat Iran’s Sadegh Goudarzi in a rematch of the 2011 world championship final, which Burroughs also won.

American fans roared and waved the Stars and Stripes at the end of the bout.

Burroughs, who cut his eye in an earlier round, ran around the wrestling mat waving the American flag. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)