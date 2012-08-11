Olympics-Wrestling-Azerbaijan's Sharifov wins 84kg gold

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s Sharif Sharifov won gold in the 84kg freestyle wrestling final at the London Olympics on Saturday.

He beat outsider Jaime Yusept Espinal of Puerto Rico to add the Olympic gold to the world title he won last year.

It was Azerbaijan’s second gold of the night after Toghrul Asgarov won a surprise gold in the 60kg freestyle final. Espinal’s silver was the Caribbean island’s first Olympic wrestling medal. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Michael Holden)