Olympics-Wrestling-Taymazov wins third gold in 120kg
August 11, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Wrestling-Taymazov wins third gold in 120kg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan’s Artur Taymazov won his third consecutive Olympic gold in the 120kg freestyle wrestling final at the London Olympics on Saturday.

He beat Davit Modzmanashvili of Georgia in the super-heavyweight bout in a packed wrestling arena.

One of the sport’s most experienced figures, Taymazov won gold in Beijing in 2008 and in Athens in 2004. He also picked up silver in Sydney in 2000.

He finished eighth in the 2011 world championships and was not the favourite to win in London. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
