Olympics-Wrestling-Japan's Icho wins third successive gold

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Kaori Icho cruised to her third successive Olympic gold in the 63kg women’s freestyle wrestling at the London Olympics on Wednesday.

She easily beat China’s Jing Ruixue to complete a hat-trick of golds after success in Beijing in 2008 and Athens in 2004, when women first competed in Olympic wrestling.

Icho, wearing a bright red leotard emblazoned with a roaring tiger’s head, waved to the hundreds of Japanese supporters in the packed wrestling arena.

A seven-time world champion, Icho had been the clear favourite to retain her title in the second heaviest Olympic weight class. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)