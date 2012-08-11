FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Sailing-Russia lose appeal over women's semi-final
August 11, 2012 / 1:56 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Sailing-Russia lose appeal over women's semi-final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia failed on Saturday in an appeal against a decision to cancel two races of an Olympic sailing semi-final because of lack of wind and award victory to their Spanish opponents, who were leading at the time.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport, which adjudicates in sports-related disputes, said in a statement that the appeal had been dismissed.

The Spanish women's team won Friday's Elliott 6m semi-final by 2 points to 1 after races four and five were cancelled because of the calm conditions. (Writing by Mark Trevelyan, Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; For all the latest; Olympic news go to here)

