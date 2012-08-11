Olympics-Sailing-Russia lose appeal over women's semi-final

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia failed on Saturday in an appeal against a decision to cancel two races of an Olympic sailing semi-final because of lack of wind and award victory to their Spanish opponents, who were leading at the time.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport, which adjudicates in sports-related disputes, said in a statement that the appeal had been dismissed.

The Spanish women's team won Friday's Elliott 6m semi-final by 2 points to 1 after races four and five were cancelled because of the calm conditions.