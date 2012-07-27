Olympics-Sailing-'Hippy' superstitions help Patience go for gold

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Before British sailor Luke Patience begins his Olympic efforts he will go through a bizarre ritual he hopes will bring him closer to the ocean -- and by his own admission, it is a little bit “hippy”.

Patience, who is competing in the men’s 470 class with Stuart Bithell, will head out of the athletes’ accommodation in Weymouth on the eve of his opening sail and play out a superstition that might leave many of his fellow competitors baffled.

“I guess it’s just a bit hippy, but I like to feel attached to the ocean so I go and smell and taste the water every night before any competition,” he told reporters as the Olympic Park geared up for Friday’s opening ceremony.

“But I am not a hippy,” he added before going on to detail another superstition that he hopes will bring him luck at the Games.

“I just carry round a beanbag man that looks like a frog,” he said.

”It’s a story I won’t get into, but it resembles something from my earlier days in the sport when I had a bit of rough time. It resembles something my mum said to me at the time.

”It’s a little good luck charm and I carry it with me everywhere I go -- I wouldn’t go anywhere without it now.

“He’s next to me every night and he stays in my bedside cabinet sending me his vibes.”

Patience and Bithell, who are both 25 years old, have been competing together since 2009 and are among the contenders for a medal having finished second at the world championships in Perth, Australia last year.

“I don’t think there is any athlete in the world that you could call normal. We have all got a bit of a screw loose,” Patience added.

”We put ourselves through a lot and sacrifice a lot and you have got to be a little bit mad to pursue a game.

“We put our hearts and souls into it, but at the end of the day it is a big game really. So a wee bit of superstition is acceptable.”

His team mate, however, believes Patience has a few more screws loose than most.

“He got brought up in the countryside and lives on an island off the west coast of Scotland,” he said. “He is out there.” (Editing by Alison Wildey)