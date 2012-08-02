Olympics-Men's sailing 470 opening series Race 1 results

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Austria won race 1 of the Olympic men's sailing 470 opening series on Thursday. Results Table Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 1 1. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstaedter (Austria)1 points 2. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 2 3. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 3 4. Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden) 4 5. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 5 6. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 6 7. Onan Barreiros/Aaron Sarmiento (Spain) 7 8. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 8 9. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 9 10. Sven Coster/Kalle Coster (Netherlands) 10 Standings Men 470 1. Florian Reichstaedter/Matthias Schmid (Austria)1 2. Stuart Bithell/Luke Patience (Britain) 2 3. Mathew Belcher//Malcolm Page (Australia) 3 4. Sebastian Ostling/Anton Dahlberg (Sweden) 4 5. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 5 6. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 6 7. Onan Barreiros/Aaron Sarmiento (Spain) 7 8. Jason Saunders/Paul Snow-Hansen (New Zealand) 8 9. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 9 10. Kalle Coster/Sven Coster (Netherlands) 10