Olympics-Men's sailing 470 opening series Race 1 results
August 2, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's sailing 470 opening series Race 1 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Austria won race 1 of the Olympic
men's sailing 470 opening series on Thursday.

 Results Table
 
 Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 1 
 1.  Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstaedter (Austria)1 points 
 2.  Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain)         2        
 3.  Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia)        3        
 4.  Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden)      4        
 5.  Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina)  5        
 6.  Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)        6        
 7.  Onan Barreiros/Aaron Sarmiento (Spain)         7        
 8.  Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)  8        
 9.  Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)            9        
 10. Sven Coster/Kalle Coster (Netherlands)         10       

 Standings Men 470
 1.  Florian Reichstaedter/Matthias Schmid (Austria)1  
 2.  Stuart Bithell/Luke Patience (Britain)         2  
 3.  Mathew Belcher//Malcolm Page (Australia)       3  
 4.  Sebastian Ostling/Anton Dahlberg (Sweden)      4  
 5.  Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina)  5  
 6.  Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)        6  
 7.  Onan Barreiros/Aaron Sarmiento (Spain)         7  
 8.  Jason Saunders/Paul Snow-Hansen (New Zealand)  8  
 9.  Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)            9  
 10. Kalle Coster/Sven Coster (Netherlands)         10

