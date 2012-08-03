Olympics-Men's sailing 470 opening series race 3 - results

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italy won race 3 of the Olympic men's sailing 470 opening series at the 2012 London Games on Friday with 1 point at Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour in London. Results Table Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 3 1. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 1 points 2. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 2 3. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 3 4. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 4 5. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 5 6. Wang Weidong/Deng Daokun (China) 6 7. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstaedter (Austria) 7 8. Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden) 8 9. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 9 10. Stuart McNay/Graham Biehl (U.S.) 10 Standings Men 470 1. Stuart Bithell/Luke Patience (Britain) 7 2. Florian Reichstaedter/Matthias Schmid (Austria) 12 3. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 14 4. Sebastian Ostling/Anton Dahlberg (Sweden) 18 5. Onan Barreiros/Aaron Sarmiento (Spain) 27 6. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal) 30 7. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France) 30 8. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 32 9. Kalle Coster/Sven Coster (Netherlands) 32 10. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 33