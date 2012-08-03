FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's sailing 470 opening series race 3 - results
#Olympics News
August 3, 2012 / 1:01 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's sailing 470 opening series race 3 - results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italy won race 3 of the Olympic
men's sailing 470 opening series at the 2012 London Games on
Friday with 1 point at Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour in
London. 
Results Table
 
 Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 3 
 1.  Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)        1 points 
 2.  Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia)        2        
 3.  Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina)  3        
 4.  Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain)         4        
 5.  Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)  5        
 6.  Wang Weidong/Deng Daokun (China)               6        
 7.  Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstaedter (Austria) 7        
 8.  Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden)      8        
 9.  Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)            9        
 10. Stuart McNay/Graham Biehl (U.S.)               10       
 Standings Men 470
 1.  Stuart Bithell/Luke Patience (Britain)         7  
 2.  Florian Reichstaedter/Matthias Schmid (Austria) 12 
 3.  Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia)        14 
 4.  Sebastian Ostling/Anton Dahlberg (Sweden)      18 
 5.  Onan Barreiros/Aaron Sarmiento (Spain)         27 
 6.  Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal)         30 
 7.  Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France)        30 
 8.  Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina)  32 
 9.  Kalle Coster/Sven Coster (Netherlands)         32 
 10. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)        33

