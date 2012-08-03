Olympics-Australia win men's sailing 470 opening series race 4

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australia won race 4 of the Olympic men's sailing 470 opening series on Friday with one point at Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour. Results Table Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 4 1. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 1 points 2. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 2 3. Stuart McNay/Graham Biehl (U.S.) 3 4. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 4 5. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal) 5 6. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France) 6 7. Sven Coster/Kalle Coster (Netherlands) 7 8. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 8 9. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 9 10. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 10 Standings Men 470 1. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 9 2. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 15 3. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 31 4. Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden) 32 5. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal) 35 6. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France) 36 7. Sven Coster/Kalle Coster (Netherlands) 39 8. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 40 9. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 41 10. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 41