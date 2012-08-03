FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Australia win men's sailing 470 opening series race 4
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 3, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Australia win men's sailing 470 opening series race 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australia won race 4 of the
Olympic men's sailing 470 opening series on Friday with one
point at Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour.
 Results Table
 
 Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 4 
 1.  Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia)        1 points  
 2.  Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain)         2        
 3.  Stuart McNay/Graham Biehl (U.S.)               3        
 4.  Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)  4        
 5.  Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal)         5        
 6.  Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France)        6        
 7.  Sven Coster/Kalle Coster (Netherlands)         7        
 8.  Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)        8        
 9.  Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina)  9        
 10. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)           10       

 Standings Men 470
 1.  Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain)          9  
 2.  Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia)        15 
 3.  Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 31 
 4.  Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden)      32 
 5.  Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal)         35 
 6.  Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France)        36 
 7.  Sven Coster/Kalle Coster (Netherlands)         39 
 8.  Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)  40 
 9.  Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)        41 
 10. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina)  41

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.