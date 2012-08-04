Olympics-Men's sailing 470 opening series Race 6 results

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Olympic men's sailing 470 opening series Race 6 results on Saturday. Results Table Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 6 1. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 1 points 2. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France) 2 3. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 3 4. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 4 5. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 5 6. Onan Barreiros/Aaron Sarmiento (Spain) 6 7. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal) 7 8. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 8 9. Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden) 9 10. Ferdinand Gerz/Patrick Follmann (Germany) 10 Standings Men 470 1. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 8 2. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 12 3. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 31 4. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 33 5. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 35 6. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal) 37 7. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France) 37 8. Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden) 40 9. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 42 10. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 45