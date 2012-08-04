FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's sailing 470 opening series Race 6 results
#Olympics News
August 4, 2012 / 4:41 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's sailing 470 opening series Race 6 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Olympic men's sailing 470 opening
series Race 6 results on Saturday.

 Results Table
 
 Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 6 
 1.  Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia)       1 points 
 2.  Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France)       2        
 3.  Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 3        
 4.  Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain)        4        
 5.  Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)           5        
 6.  Onan Barreiros/Aaron Sarmiento (Spain)        6        
 7.  Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal)        7        
 8.  Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 8        
 9.  Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden)     9        
 10. Ferdinand Gerz/Patrick Follmann (Germany)     10       

 Standings Men 470
 1.  Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia)        8  
 2.  Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain)         12 
 3.  Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)  31 
 4.  Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 33 
 5.  Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)        35 
 6.  Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal)         37 
 7.  Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France)        37 
 8.  Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden)      40 
 9.  Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina)  42 
 10. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)            45

