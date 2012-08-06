FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's sailing 470 opening series race 7 - results
August 6, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's sailing 470 opening series race 7 - results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain won race 7 of the Olympic
men's sailing 470 opening series on Monday at Weymouth Bay and
Portland Harbour in London.
     
 Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 7 
 1.  Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain)         1 points 
 2.  Lucas Calabrese/Juan de la Fuente (Argentina)  2        
 3.  Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia)        3        
 4.  Mikhail Sheremetyev/Maxim Sheremetyev (Russia) 4        
 5.  Gideon Kliger/Eran Sela (Israel)               5        
 6.  Stuart McNay/Graham Biehl (U.S.)               6        
 7.  Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)  7        
 8.  Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)        8        
 9.  Sven Coster/Kalle Coster (Netherlands)         9        
 10. Onan Barreiros/Aaron Sarmiento (Spain)         10   
        
 Standings Men 470
 1.  Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia)        11 
 2.  Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain)         13 
 3.  Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)  38 
 4.  Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)        42 
 5.  Lucas Calabrese/Juan de la Fuente (Argentina)  44 
 6.  Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France)        48 
 7.  Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstaedter (Austria)51 
 8.  Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal)         53 
 9.  Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden)      54 
 10. Gideon Kliger/Eran Sela (Israel)               60

