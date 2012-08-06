Olympics-Men's sailing 470 opening series race 7 - results

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain won race 7 of the Olympic men's sailing 470 opening series on Monday at Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour in London. Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 7 1. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 1 points 2. Lucas Calabrese/Juan de la Fuente (Argentina) 2 3. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 3 4. Mikhail Sheremetyev/Maxim Sheremetyev (Russia) 4 5. Gideon Kliger/Eran Sela (Israel) 5 6. Stuart McNay/Graham Biehl (U.S.) 6 7. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 7 8. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 8 9. Sven Coster/Kalle Coster (Netherlands) 9 10. Onan Barreiros/Aaron Sarmiento (Spain) 10 Standings Men 470 1. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 11 2. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 13 3. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 38 4. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 42 5. Lucas Calabrese/Juan de la Fuente (Argentina) 44 6. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France) 48 7. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstaedter (Austria)51 8. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal) 53 9. Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden) 54 10. Gideon Kliger/Eran Sela (Israel) 60