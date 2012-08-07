FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Men's sailing 470 opening series Race 9 - results
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 7, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's sailing 470 opening series Race 9 - results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australia won Race 9 of the
Olympic men's sailing 470 opening series at the 2012 London
Games on Tuesday with 1 points at Weymouth Bay and Portland
Harbour in London. 
Results Table
 
Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 9 
1.  Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia)                 1
points 
2.  Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)                     2   
    
3.  Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain)                  3   
    
4.  Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France)                 4   
    
5.  Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina)           5   
    
6.  Sven Coster/Kalle Coster (Netherlands)                  6   
    
7.  Stuart McNay/Graham Biehl (U.S.)                        7   
    
8.  Panagiotis Kambouridis/Efstathios Papadopoulos (Greece) 8   
    
9.  Ferdinand Gerz/Patrick Follmann (Germany)               9   
    
10. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal)                  10  
    
Standings Men 470
1.  Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia)        17 
2.  Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain)         20 
3.  Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina)  51 
4.  Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)        57 
5.  Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)  60 
6.  Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)            63 
7.  Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France)        63 
8.  Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal)         66 
9.  Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 75 
10. Gideon Kliger/Eran Sela (Israel)               89

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.