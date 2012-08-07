Olympics-Men's sailing 470 opening series Race 9 - results

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australia won Race 9 of the Olympic men's sailing 470 opening series at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday with 1 points at Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour in London. Results Table Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 9 1. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 1 points 2. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 2 3. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 3 4. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France) 4 5. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 5 6. Sven Coster/Kalle Coster (Netherlands) 6 7. Stuart McNay/Graham Biehl (U.S.) 7 8. Panagiotis Kambouridis/Efstathios Papadopoulos (Greece) 8 9. Ferdinand Gerz/Patrick Follmann (Germany) 9 10. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal) 10 Standings Men 470 1. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 17 2. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 20 3. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 51 4. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 57 5. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 60 6. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 63 7. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France) 63 8. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal) 66 9. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 75 10. Gideon Kliger/Eran Sela (Israel) 89