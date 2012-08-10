Olympics-Men's sailing 470 results

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australia won the Olympic gold medal in the men's sailing 470 on Friday to claim Australia's seventh gold medal of the games. Britain won the silver and Argentina won the bronze. Australia now have 30 medals at the games. Results Table 1. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 2 points 2. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 4 3. Lucas Calabrese/Juan de la Fuente (Argentina) 6 4. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 8 5. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal) 10 6. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 12 7. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 14 8. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France) 16 9. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 18 10. Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden) 20 Standings Men 470 1. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 22 points 2. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 30 3. Lucas Calabrese/Juan de la Fuente (Argentina) 63 4. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 72 5. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 86 6. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 87 7. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France) 90 8. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal) 93 9. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 107 10. Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden) 123