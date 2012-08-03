Olympics-Men's sailing 49er opening series race 11 - results

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand won race 11 of the Olympic men's sailing 49er opening series on Friday with one point at Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour in London. Results Table Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 11 1. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 1 points 2. Emmanuel Dyen/Stephane Christidis (France) 2 3. Lauri Lehtinen/Kalle Bask (Finland) 3 4. Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia) 4 5. Erik Storck/Trevor Moore (U.S.) 5 6. Nico Delle-Karth/Nikolaus Resch (Austria) 6 7. Gordon Cook/Hunter Lowden (Canada) 7 8. Iker Martinez/Xavier Fernandez (Spain) 8 9. Bernardo Freitas/Francisco Andrade (Portugal) 9 10. Tobias Schadewaldt/Hannes Baumann (Germany) 10 Standings Men 49er 1. Iain Jensen/Nathan Outteridge (Australia) 42 2. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 51 3. Kalle Bask/Lauri Lehtinen (Finland) 66 4. Stevie Morrison/Ben Rhodes (Britain) 74 5. Francisco Andrade/Bernardo Freitas (Portugal) 78 6. Emmanuel Dyen/Stephane Christidis (France) 79 7. Nico Delle-Karth/Niko Resch (Austria) 80 8. Peter Lang/Allan Norregaard (Denmark) 88 9. Niclas During/Jonas Von Geijer (Sweden) 90 10. Erik Storck/Trevor Moore (U.S.) 95