Olympics-Men's sailing 49er opening series race 14 results
August 6, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's sailing 49er opening series race 14 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australia won race 14 of the
Olympic men's sailing 49er opening series at Weymouth Bay and
Portland Harbour in London on Monday.
    
 Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 14 
 1.  Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia)     1 point 
 2.  Yukio Makino/Kenji Takahashi (Japan)          2       
 3.  Allan Norregaard/Peter Lang (Denmark)         3       
 4.  Nico Delle-Karth/Niko Resch (Austria)         4       
 5.  Giuseppe Angilella/Gianfranco Sibello (Italy) 5       
 6.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)        6       
 7.  Emmanuel Dyen/Stephane Christidis (France)    7       
 8.  Erik Storck/Trevor Moore (U.S.)               8       
 9.  Gordon Cook/Hunter Lowden (Canada)            9       
 10. Jonas Von Geijer/Niclas During (Sweden)       10
          
 Standings Men 49er
 1.  Iain Jensen/Nathan Outteridge (Australia)     45  
 2.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)        70  
 3.  Peter Lang/Allan Norregaard (Denmark)         99  
 4.  Emmanuel Dyen/Stephane Christidis (France)    101 
 5.  Francisco Andrade/Bernardo Freitas (Portugal) 106 
 6.  Stevie Morrison/Ben Rhodes (Britain)          107 
 7.  Kalle Bask/Lauri Lehtinen (Finland)           107 
 8.  Nico Delle-Karth/Niko Resch (Austria)         112 
 9.  Niclas During/Jonas Von Geijer (Sweden)       124 
 10. Gianfranco Sibello/Giuseppe Angilella (Italy) 131

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
