Olympics-Men's sailing 49er opening series race 15 results

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italy won race 15 of the Olympic men's sailing 49er opening series on Monday at Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour in London. Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 15 1. Giuseppe Angilella/Gianfranco Sibello (Italy) 1 point 2. Lauri Lehtinen/Kalle Bask (Finland) 2 3. Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia) 3 4. Nico Delle-Karth/Niko Resch (Austria) 4 5. Dionysios Dimou/Michalis Pateniotis (Greece) 5 6. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 6 7. Stevie Morrison/Ben Rhodes (Britain) 7 8. Tobias Schadewaldt/Hannes Baumann (Germany) 8 9. Allan Norregaard/Peter Lang (Denmark) 9 10. Yukio Makino/Kenji Takahashi (Japan) 10 Standings Men 49er 1. Iain Jensen/Nathan Outteridge (Australia) 48 2. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 76 3. Peter Lang/Allan Norregaard (Denmark) 108 4. Kalle Bask/Lauri Lehtinen (Finland) 109 5. Stevie Morrison/Ben Rhodes (Britain) 114 6. Emmanuel Dyen/Stephane Christidis (France) 115 7. Nico Delle-Karth/Niko Resch (Austria) 116 8. Francisco Andrade/Bernardo Freitas (Portugal) 120 9. Gianfranco Sibello/Giuseppe Angilella (Italy) 132 10. Niclas During/Jonas Von Geijer (Sweden) 135