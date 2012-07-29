FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Men's sailing Finn Race 1 results
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 29, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's sailing Finn Race 1 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Denmark's Jonas Hoegh
Christensen won the opening Olympic men's sailing Finn race at
the 2012 London Games on Sunday with one point at Weymouth Bay
and Portland Harbour on England's south coast. 
    The current leaders after this phase are Christensen,
Britain's Ben Ainslie and Croatia's Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic.

 Results Table
 
 Results Finn Men Opening Series Race 1 
 1.  Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 1 points 
 2.  Ben Ainslie (Britain)             2        
 3.  Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia)   3        
 4.  Ioannis Mitakis (Greece)          4        
 5.  Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands)   5        
 6.  Florian Raudaschl (Austria)       6        
 7.  Dan Slater (New Zealand)          7        
 8.  Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia)         8        
 9.  Jonathan Lobert (France)          9        
 10. Zach Railey (U.S.)                10       
 11. Tapio Nirkko (Finland)            11       
 12. Rafael Trujillo (Spain)           12       
 13. Eduard Skornyakov (Russia)        13       
 14. Deniss Karpak (Estonia)           14       
 15. Jorge Zarif (Brazil)              15       
 16. Greg Douglas (Canada)             16       
 17. Daniel Birgmark (Sweden)          17       
 18. Alican Kaynar (Turkey)            18       
 19. Michael Maier (Czech Republic)    19       
 20. Filippo Baldassari (Italy)        20

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.