Olympics-Men's sailing Finn Race 1 results

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Denmark's Jonas Hoegh Christensen won the opening Olympic men's sailing Finn race at the 2012 London Games on Sunday with one point at Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour on England's south coast. The current leaders after this phase are Christensen, Britain's Ben Ainslie and Croatia's Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic. Results Table Results Finn Men Opening Series Race 1 1. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 1 points 2. Ben Ainslie (Britain) 2 3. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 3 4. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece) 4 5. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 5 6. Florian Raudaschl (Austria) 6 7. Dan Slater (New Zealand) 7 8. Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia) 8 9. Jonathan Lobert (France) 9 10. Zach Railey (U.S.) 10 11. Tapio Nirkko (Finland) 11 12. Rafael Trujillo (Spain) 12 13. Eduard Skornyakov (Russia) 13 14. Deniss Karpak (Estonia) 14 15. Jorge Zarif (Brazil) 15 16. Greg Douglas (Canada) 16 17. Daniel Birgmark (Sweden) 17 18. Alican Kaynar (Turkey) 18 19. Michael Maier (Czech Republic) 19 20. Filippo Baldassari (Italy) 20