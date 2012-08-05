Olympics-Sailing-UK's Ainslie lands fourth gold for record

WEYMOUTH, England, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s Ben Ainslie became the most successful Olympic sailor on Sunday, winning gold in the single-handed Finn class to claim a record-breaking fifth consecutive medal.

Sailing in perfect, sunny conditions on home waters off the south coast of England, Ainslie added to his three golds and a silver in successive Games by beating Danish sailor Jonas Hogh-Christensen into the silver medal position on points.

Unfancied at the start of the Olympics, the Dane struggled to find the winning form he has shown all week and failed in his mission to defend the record of four golds held since 1960 by fellow countryman Paul Elvstrom.

Ainslie’s home crowd, packed onto the grassy slopes of the Nothe fort immediately above the race course, cheered the 35-year-old Briton around the three-lap race. (Reporting by Alexander Smith; Editing by Mark Meadows)