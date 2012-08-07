Olympics-Men's sailing RS-X medal results

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' Dorian Van Rijsselberghe won the Olympic gold medal in the men's sailing RS-X competition on Tuesday. Britain's Nick Dempsey won the silver and Poland's Przemek Miarczynski won the bronze. Results Table Results RS-X Men Medal Race 1. Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 2 points 2. Julien Bontemps (France) 4 3. Nick Dempsey (Britain) 6 4. Przemek Miarczynski (Poland) 8 5. Ricardo Santos (Brazil) 10 6. Byron Kokkalanis (Greece) 12 7. Richard Stauffacher (Switzerland) 14 8. Jon-Paul Tobin (New Zealand) 16 9. Toni Wilhelm (Germany) 18 10. Zac Plavsic (Canada) 20 Standings Men RS-X 1. Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 15 points 2. Nick Dempsey (Britain) 41 3. Przemek Miarczynski (Poland) 60 4. Toni Wilhelm (Germany) 64 5. Julien Bontemps (France) 70 6. Byron Kokkalanis (Greece) 77 7. Jon-Paul Tobin (New Zealand) 96 8. Zac Plavsic (Canada) 100 9. Ricardo Santos (Brazil) 113 10. Richard Stauffacher (Switzerland) 127 11. Mariano Reutemann (Argentina) 116 12. Juozas Bernotas (Lithuania) 120 13. Leung Ho Tsun (Hong Kong) 125 14. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal) 131 15. Lee Tae-Hoon (South Korea) 139 16. Ivan Pastor (Spain) 150 17. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus) 150 18. Wang Aichen (China) 153 19. Shahar Zubari (Israel) 155 20. Dmitry Polishchuk (Russia) 167