Olympics-Men's sailing RS-X medal results
#Olympics News
August 7, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's sailing RS-X medal results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' Dorian Van
Rijsselberghe won the Olympic gold medal in the men's sailing
RS-X competition on Tuesday. Britain's Nick Dempsey won the
silver and Poland's Przemek Miarczynski won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 Results RS-X Men Medal Race 
 1.  Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 2 points 
 2.  Julien Bontemps (France)               4        
 3.  Nick Dempsey (Britain)                 6        
 4.  Przemek Miarczynski (Poland)           8        
 5.  Ricardo Santos (Brazil)                10       
 6.  Byron Kokkalanis (Greece)              12       
 7.  Richard Stauffacher (Switzerland)      14       
 8.  Jon-Paul Tobin (New Zealand)           16       
 9.  Toni Wilhelm (Germany)                 18       
 10. Zac Plavsic (Canada)                   20       

 Standings Men RS-X
 1.  Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 15 points 
 2.  Nick Dempsey (Britain)                 41        
 3.  Przemek Miarczynski (Poland)           60        
 4.  Toni Wilhelm (Germany)                 64        
 5.  Julien Bontemps (France)               70        
 6.  Byron Kokkalanis (Greece)              77        
 7.  Jon-Paul Tobin (New Zealand)           96        
 8.  Zac Plavsic (Canada)                   100       
 9.  Ricardo Santos (Brazil)                113       
 10. Richard Stauffacher (Switzerland)      127       
 11. Mariano Reutemann (Argentina)          116       
 12. Juozas Bernotas (Lithuania)            120       
 13. Leung Ho Tsun (Hong Kong)              125       
 14. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal)              131       
 15. Lee Tae-Hoon (South Korea)             139       
 16. Ivan Pastor (Spain)                    150       
 17. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus)              150       
 18. Wang Aichen (China)                    153       
 19. Shahar Zubari (Israel)                 155       
 20. Dmitry Polishchuk (Russia)             167

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
