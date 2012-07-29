Olympics-Men's sailing Star opening series Race 1 results

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Men's sailing Star opening series Race 1 results. 1. Xavier Rohart/Pierre Alexis Ponsot (France) 1 2. David Burrows/Peter O'Leary (Ireland) 2 3. Emilios Papathanasiou/Adonis Tsotras (Greece) 3 4. Bruno Prada/Robert Scheidt (Brazil) 4 5. Mark Mendelblatt/Brian Fatih (U.S.) 5 6. Frithjof Kleen/Robert Stanjek (Germany) 6 7. Eivind Melleby/Petter Morland Pedersen (Norway) 7 8. Marin Lovrovic Jr./Dan Lovrovic (Croatia) 8 9. Mateusz Kusznierewicz/Dominik Zycki (Poland) 9 10. Max Salminen/Fredrik Loof (Sweden) 10