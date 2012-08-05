FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Sailing-Sweden grab gold from British Star duo
August 5, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Sailing-Sweden grab gold from British Star duo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WEYMOUTH, England, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Sweden sailed a perfect medal race on Sunday to beat defending Star champions Britain to Olympic gold in the two-man keelboat.

Fredrik Loof and Max Salminen made the early pace in ideal sailing conditions off the south coast of England, with Britons Iain Percy and Andrew Simpson struggling in the middle of the 10-boat fleet.

Percy and Simpson were seeking to make the most of the home advantage to defend the Olympic gold they won in the class in 2008 in Qingdao, China.

Brazil’s Robert Scheidt and Bruno Prada were lying behind Team GB going into the medal race, with Sweden third.

The Brazilians ended in bronze position. (Reporting by Alexander Smith; Editing by Mark Meadows)

