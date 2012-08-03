Olympics-Women's sailing 470 opening series race 1 results

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Netherlands won race 1 of the Olympic women's sailing 470 opening series at the 2012 London Games on Friday with 1 points at Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour in London. Results 470 Women Opening Series Race 1 1. Lisa Westerhof/Lobke Berkhout (Netherlands) 1 points 2. Jo Aleh/Olivia Powrie (New Zealand) 2 3. Gil Cohen/Vered Buskila (Israel) 3 4. Enia Nincevic/Romana Zupan (Croatia) 4 5. Henriette Koch/Lene Sommer (Denmark) 5 6. Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain) 6 7. Amanda Clark/Sarah Lihan (U.S.) 7 8. Giulia Conti/Giovanna Micol (Italy) 8 9. Ai Kondo/Wakako Tabata (Japan) 9 10. Camille Lecointre/Mathilde Geron (France) 10 Standings Women 470 1. Lobke Berkhout/Lisa Westerhof (Netherlands) 1 2. Jo Aleh/Olivia Powrie (New Zealand) 2 3. Gil Cohen/Vered Buskila (Israel) 3 4. Enia Nincevic/Romana Zupan (Croatia) 4 5. Lene Sommer/Henriette Koch (Denmark) 5 6. Saskia Clark/Hannah Mills (Britain) 6 7. Sarah Lihan/Amanda Clark (U.S.) 7 8. Giovanna Micol/Giulia Conti (Italy) 8 9. Ai Kondo/Wakako Tabata (Japan) 9 10. Camille Lecointre/Mathilde Geron (France) 10