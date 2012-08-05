Olympics-Women's sailing 470 opening series Race 5 results

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark won Race 5 of the Olympic women's sailing 470 opening series on Sunday. Results Table Results 470 Women Opening Series Race 5 1. Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain) 1 points 2. Lisa Westerhof/Lobke Berkhout (Netherlands) 2 3. Giulia Conti/Giovanna Micol (Italy) 3 4. Gil Cohen/Vered Bouskila (Israel) 4 5. Maria Fernanda Sesto/Consuelo Monsegur (Argentina) 5 6. Fernanda Oliveira/Ana Barbachan (Brazil) 6 7. Agnieszka Skrzypulec/Jolanta Ogar (Poland) 7 8. Wang Xiaoli/Huang Xufeng (China) 8 9. Elise Rechichi/Belinda Stowell (Australia) 9 10. Jo Aleh/Olivia Powrie (New Zealand) 10 Standings Women 470 1. Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain) 12 2. Lisa Westerhof/Lobke Berkhout (Netherlands) 13 3. Jo Aleh/Olivia Powrie (New Zealand) 15 4. Amanda Clark/Sarah Lihan (U.S.) 22 5. Fernanda Oliveira/Ana Barbachan (Brazil) 23 6. Giulia Conti/Giovanna Micol (Italy) 23 7. Camille Lecointre/Mathilde Geron (France) 31 8. Elise Rechichi/Belinda Stowell (Australia) 33 9. Gil Cohen/Vered Bouskila (Israel) 35 10. Kathrin Kadelbach/Friederike Belcher (Germany) 37