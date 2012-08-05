FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's sailing 470 opening series Race 5 results
#Olympics News
August 5, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's sailing 470 opening series Race 5 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Hannah Mills and Saskia
Clark won Race 5 of the Olympic women's sailing 470 opening
series on Sunday.

 Results Table
 
 Results 470 Women Opening Series Race 5 
 1.  Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain)                1 points
 2.  Lisa Westerhof/Lobke Berkhout (Netherlands)        2       
 3.  Giulia Conti/Giovanna Micol (Italy)                3       
 4.  Gil Cohen/Vered Bouskila (Israel)                  4       
 5.  Maria Fernanda Sesto/Consuelo Monsegur (Argentina) 5       
 6.  Fernanda Oliveira/Ana Barbachan (Brazil)           6       
 7.  Agnieszka Skrzypulec/Jolanta Ogar (Poland)         7       
 8.  Wang Xiaoli/Huang Xufeng (China)                   8       
 9.  Elise Rechichi/Belinda Stowell (Australia)         9       
 10. Jo Aleh/Olivia Powrie (New Zealand)                10      
 
 Standings Women 470
 1.  Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain)                12 
 2.  Lisa Westerhof/Lobke Berkhout (Netherlands)        13 
 3.  Jo Aleh/Olivia Powrie (New Zealand)                15 
 4.  Amanda Clark/Sarah Lihan (U.S.)                    22 
 5.  Fernanda Oliveira/Ana Barbachan (Brazil)           23 
 6.  Giulia Conti/Giovanna Micol (Italy)                23 
 7.  Camille Lecointre/Mathilde Geron (France)          31 
 8.  Elise Rechichi/Belinda Stowell (Australia)         33 
 9.  Gil Cohen/Vered Bouskila (Israel)                  35 
 10. Kathrin Kadelbach/Friederike Belcher (Germany)     37

