LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Australia leads the Olympic women's sailing Elliott 6m round robin after Day 4 of competition on Wednesday. Results Table Points 1. Australia 8 2. Russia 6 2. Spain 6 4. U.S. 5 5. Britain 4 5. New Zealand 4 5. Finland 4 5. France 4 9. Netherlands 3 10. Denmark 2 11. Portugal 1 12. Sweden 0