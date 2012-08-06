FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Sailing-China win gold in women's radial
August 6, 2012 / 12:56 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Sailing-China win gold in women's radial

Peter Smith

1 Min Read

WEYMOUTH, England, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China’s Xu Lijia won gold in the women’s Laser Radial race at the London Olympics on Monday, leading from the front in a four-nation head to head.

The world champion silver medallist and 2008 bronze medal holder overcame a penalty turn to win the three lap race comfortably.

“I give it my best for Weymouth, the whole world and also for my country China”, Xu told the BBC.

Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands won silver and Belgium’s Evi Van Acker bronze in a fast race on the Nothe course in front of thousands of spectators.

Ireland’s Annalise Murphy lost the battle for a medal, finishing fourth. Only one point separated the first four ahead of the medal race. (Editing by Mark Meadows)

