Olympics-Sailing-Captain hails maritime security cordon success

WEYMOUTH, England, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The biggest threat the security fleet patrolling the waters of the Olympic sailing events has faced so far has been keeping pleasure boats away from the dinghy of gold medallist Ben Ainslie, the captain of the British Navy flagship Bulwark said.

The maritime security cordon surrounding Weymouth, on England’s south coast, has included the 18,500 tonne amphibious assault warship as well as private fishing and recreational craft that answered a call from Games organisers to help.

The Bulwark has been stationed a few miles offshore, providing protection over a 50 square-mile coast and sea area in an operation led by the police and other agencies from the communications centre on board.

Superintendent Neil Mantel, one of the police maritime commanders in charge, said their main role was “effectively directing traffic ... almost like traffic control”.

Incidents arising so far appeared to be attempts by recreational yachts and motor cruisers to get too close to the sailing or speeding in the restricted waters in Weymouth harbour.

“They probably reached a peak during the Ben Ainslie (British Olympic Champion) period when 200-300 were contacted by LOCOG (the London 2012 Organising Committee),” Bulwark captain Alex Burton said on Thursday.

“No one has got within three miles of the competing rings(courses) at speed ... and at no stage have I had any concerns for that reason and nor have the police.”

Ainslie won the single-handed Finn class on Sunday, taking a record-breaking fifth consecutive medal and becoming the most successful Olympic sailor in front of a huge home crowd.

The security cordon was intended to be “a discreet deterrence to ensure those who might wish to do ill against the Games, don‘t. And that has been achieved,” Burton said.

Two of the three Merlin anti submarine helicopters from the Bulwark have circled above the sailing courses daily and a number of her very fast Offshore Raiding Crafts showed themselves from time to time in the bay.

The local boat owners who joined the mission to help monitor the regatta courses have been in direct contact with the key communications centre on board the Bulwark along with the surveillance helicopters and Offshore Raiding Crafts.

Shaun Rogers, skipper of the small pleasure cruiser Liberty Lass that has been ferrying personnel to and from the Bulwark, told Reuters of the excitement of working with the ship.

“I’ve been working since 1967 with navy ships and ... (despite my years) I still get a real buzz out of this,” he said. (Editing by Alison Williams)