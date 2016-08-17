FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Equestrian-U.S. rider pulls horse with medal round under way
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 17, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Equestrian-U.S. rider pulls horse with medal round under way

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Olympic veteran rider Beezie Madden withdrew from show jumping competition on Wednesday after her horse sustained an injury, upping the pressure on her three teammates to post penalty-free rounds.

The U.S. is locked in a four-way tie with Brazil, the Netherlands and Germany going into the final round of the team competition in Deodoro park.

Home team and crowd favorite Brazil is also down to three riders after Stephan de Freitas Barcha was eliminated on Tuesday for overusing spurs under the so-called blood rule.

Because teams are allowed to drop their worst score, Germany and the Netherlands have an advantage.

“We are heartbroken to announce that Cortes C sustained a tendon injury in yesterday’s competition,” Madden and her husband and business partner John posted on Facebook.

“While we had hoped to do everything we could to help the USA towards a medal today, Tiny’s best interests must come first,” they said, referring to the horse by its stable name.

Team medals will be awarded later on Wednesday. Riders who qualify will compete for individual awards on Friday.

The U.S. is trying to get back on the gold medal-winning streak in show jumping it broke with a disappointing team showing in 2012. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Jan Harvey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.