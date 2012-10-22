FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Aegean Airlines in talks to buy Olympic Air-sources
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 22, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Greece's Aegean Airlines in talks to buy Olympic Air-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Greek carrier Aegean Airlines is in advanced talks to buy rival Olympic Air, two sources close to the airlines said on Monday.

Former state carrier Olympic Air has been owned by Marfin Investment Fund (MIG) since being privatized. The two carriers had attempted to merge in 2010 but the European Commission blocked the deal on competition grounds.

“There are advanced talks on a deal in which Aegean will be acquiring Olympic,” one of the sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.