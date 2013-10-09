Aegean Airlines to acquire rival Olympic within 2 weeks-statement

ATHENS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Greece’s Aegean Airlines will complete the acquisition of its loss-making rival Olympic Air within two weeks, Olympic’s owner Marfin Investment Group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Aegean won European Union approval earlier on Wednesday to buy Olympic Air at the second attempt, after a new antitrust investigation found Olympic would close down if the deal was blocked. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris. Editing by Jane Merriman)