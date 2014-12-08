FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-IOC votes to open up Games to additional sports
December 8, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

Olympics-IOC votes to open up Games to additional sports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONACO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Olympic chiefs on Monday dropped the cap on 28 sports, voting instead to only limit Summer Games to 10,500 athletes and 310 events, opening up the possibility for new sports to be added.

No limit on the number of sports at a Games, only a cap on events, means a sport such as baseball, softball, squash or karate could be added if room is made by another sport which enjoys multiple events.

“This movement to an event based programme will offer more flexibilty,” IOC member Franco Carraro told members.

Any evaluation of sports and events would be done in collaboration with the sports International Federations, the IOC said. (Editing by Ossian Shine)

