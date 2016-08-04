FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympic news coverage plan - Aug 5
#Olympics News
August 5, 2016 / 12:01 AM / a year ago

Olympic news coverage plan - Aug 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO - Constrained by economic crisis and a tight budget, Rio de Janeiro goes for a low-tech opening ceremony to welcome the world to South America's first Olympic Games. Ceremony starts 1915 local. (OLYMPICS-RIO/OPENING, by Mary Milliken and Caroline Stauffer, pictures and TV, 700 words) Press conferences (local times): 0900 Australian track cycling 1000 French President Francois Hollande on 2024 bid 1000 U.S. Olympic Committee 1200 Rugby Sevens 1415 Statement by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry

Staffing following sports: Archery Athletics Badminton Basketball Boxing Canoeing Cycling Diving Equestrian Fencing Hockey Football Gymnastics Handball Judo Modern Pentathlon Rowing Rugby 7s Sailing Shooting Swimming Table tennis Taekwondo Tennis Triathlon Volleyball Weightlifting Wrestling (Reuters Olympics coverage team)

