MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Pussy Riot protest band members Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova were released from police custody on Tuesday, Tolokonnikova’s husband said hours after they were detained in Sochi, where Russia is holding the 2014 Winter Olympics.

“They freed them!” Peter Verzilov wrote on his Twitter feed. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Steve Gutterman)