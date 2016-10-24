FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Olympic Ship says extends stand-still agreement with creditors until Oct 28
October 24, 2016 / 9:36 AM / 10 months ago

Olympic Ship says extends stand-still agreement with creditors until Oct 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* Offshore vessels operator and owner Olympic Ship says it has been granted an extended stand-still period from the secured lenders up to and including Oct. 28, 2016 from Oct 21

* Says it is continuing discussions with the secured lenders to adjust the repayment profile of the financial debt, and has initiated discussions with bondholders

* Says company is working within the framework provided by the secured lenders, but expects further time to be required to secure a comprehensive solution

* The shipping firm has a fleet of 23 oil service vessels

* Interest-bearing debt related to the long-term financing of the fleet amounted to 4.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($595.46 million) at the end of second quarter

* In addition, Olympic Ship has net bond obligations amounting to 690 million crowns

* Short-term debt, excluding current liability of long-term debt and bonds, amounted to 237 million crowns

Related story from Oct. 14: Investors willing to put up to $62 mln in refinancing ($1 = 8.2290 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
