Olympics-Five sports recommended for inclusion at 2020 Tokyo Games
September 28, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

Olympics-Five sports recommended for inclusion at 2020 Tokyo Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics have recommended five more sports -- baseball/softball, karate, skateboard, sports climbing and surfing -- be added to the programme for the 2020 Summer Games, it was announced on Monday.

Under the proposal, a total of 18 new medal events could be contested by an extra 474 athletes at the Games.

Under new rules, Olympic host cities can hand-pick sports they want to see contested at the Games, although the final decision rests with the International Olympic Committee, who will vote on the 2020 recommendations next August.

Bowling, squash and wushu had also been shortlisted for inclusion in Tokyo but were left off the final recommended list. (Reporting by Julian Linden in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

