FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TAKE A LOOK-Tokyo to host 2020 Olympics
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
September 7, 2013 / 9:48 PM / 4 years ago

TAKE A LOOK-Tokyo to host 2020 Olympics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee on
Saturday chose Tokyo to host the 32nd Summer Games in 2020. 
    The Olympic future of wrestling, squash or baseball/softball
will also be decided during the IOC session in Buenos Aires.
    For stories, please double click on the brackets:
    - - - -
    LATEST STORIES
> Abe speech helps secure 2020 Games for Tokyo      
> Madrid delegation stunned by failure to land Games 
> Disbelief in Madrid as bid rejected               
> Tokyo reassures IOC over Fukushima fears          
   
> Baseball hopes doping scandal will boost case     
> Wrestling plays down reprimand, adds glitz        
> Squash banks on third-time lucky for Games entry  
> Squash hopes major TV deal can help land votes    

    INTERVIEWS
> IOC should take Games away over Charter - Wu      
> "Revolutionised" wrestling optimistic of return   
> Growing sports revenues demand strategy, vision   
           
    PREVIEWS
> Wrestling eyes quickfire return to Games mat      
> IOC top job up for grabs as VP Bach eyes win      
> Session new stage on Buenos Aires bidding journey 
    
    FACTBOX
> Breakdown of voting for 2020 Games host           
> List of summer Olympic Games host cities          
> 2020 Summer Olympic host city Tokyo               
> Factbox-2020 Olympic Games bid cities budget      

 (Compiled by Justin Palmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.