TAKE A LOOK-Tokyo to host 2020 Olympics, Wrestling back in

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee has selected Tokyo to host the 32nd Summer Games in 2020. Wrestling has been re-instated on the Games programme. For stories, please double click on the brackets: - - - - LATEST STORIES > Tokyo 2020 an endorsement of Asian dynamism > IOC opts for stability, money in picking Tokyo > Wrestling wins back 2020 Games spot > IOC backs recommendation to retain core sports > Heartbroken squash suffers rejection > Baseball-softball vow to fight on after rejection > IOC finances booming, reserves close to $1 bln > Tokyo gets 2020 Games with prime minister's help > Abe lauds pick, urges work to win world's trust > Tokyo reassures IOC over Fukushima fears > Screams of joy in Tokyo as city awarded Games > Tokyo win underlines Asia's sporting appeal > Madrid delegation stunned by latest failure > Disbelief in Madrid as bid rejected > Nadal laments another Olympic failure for Madrid > Turks left looking for answers after fifth snub > Premature celebrations end in tears for Istanbul - - - - PROFILE > 2020 Summer Olympic host city Tokyo - - - - PREVIEWS > IOC top job up for grabs as VP Bach eyes win - - - - FACTBOX > Breakdown of voting for 2020 Games host > List of summer Olympic Games host cities > 2020 Summer Olympic host city Tokyo > Sports approved for 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Compiled by Pritha Sarkar)