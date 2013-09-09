TAKE A LOOK-China congratulates Tokyo, Turkey unhappy over decision

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee has selected Tokyo to host the 32nd Summer Games in 2020. Wrestling has been re-instated on the Games programme. For stories, please double click on the brackets: - - - - LATEST STORIES > Erdogan says Istanbul rejection was unfair > China offers grudging congratulations to Japan > Bach calm as presidential vote looms [nL3N0H53L7 > Russian gay law raises alarm among sponsors > Rio tells IOC they will be ready by 2016 > IOC opts for stability, money in picking Tokyo > Wrestling wins back 2020 Games spot > IOC backs recommendation to retain core sports > Heartbroken squash suffers rejection > IOC finances booming, reserves close to $1 bln > Tokyo win underlines Asia's sporting appeal > Disbelief in Madrid as bid rejected - - - - PROFILE > 2020 Summer Olympic host city Tokyo - - - - PREVIEWS > IOC top job up for grabs as VP Bach eyes win - - - - FACTBOX > Breakdown of voting for 2020 Games host > List of summer Olympic Games host cities > 2020 Summer Olympic host city Tokyo > Sports approved for 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Compiled by Ed Osmond)