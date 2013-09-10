FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TAKE A LOOK-Bach named IOC President, Tokyo delegation home
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
September 10, 2013 / 3:57 PM / in 4 years

TAKE A LOOK-Bach named IOC President, Tokyo delegation home

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee has
selected Tokyo to host the 32nd Summer Games in 2020. 
    Wrestling has been re-instated on the Games programme and
Thomas Bach has been named the new IOC President.
    For stories, please double click on the brackets:
    - - - -
    LATEST STORIES
> Germany's Thomas Bach elected IOC president       
> Reaction to Bach's appointment as IOC president   
> Triumphant Tokyo delegation returns               
> IOC opts for stability, money in picking Tokyo    
   
> Wrestling wins back 2020 Games spot               
> IOC backs recommendation to retain core sports    
> Heartbroken squash suffers rejection              
> IOC finances booming, reserves close to $1 bln    
> Tokyo gets 2020 Games with prime minister's help  
> Madrid delegation stunned by latest failure       
> Turks left looking for answers after fifth snub   

    - - - -
    PROFILE
> 2020 Summer Olympic host city Tokyo               
    - - - -
    ANALYSIS
> Business-savvy Bach to lead charge for changes    
> Tokyo 2020 an endorsement of Asian dynamism       
> Tokyo win underlines Asia's sporting appeal       
    - - - -    
    FACTBOXES
> IOC president Thomas Bach                         
> International Olympic Committee Presidents        
> IOC elect Bach new president - the voting figures 
> Breakdown of voting for 2020 Games host           
> List of summer Olympic Games host cities          
> 2020 Summer Olympic host city Tokyo               
> Sports approved for 2020 Tokyo Olympics           

 (Compiled by Pritha Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.