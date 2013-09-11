FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE A LOOK-Bach named IOC President, Tokyo delegation home
#Olympics News
September 11, 2013 / 6:57 AM / in 4 years

TAKE A LOOK-Bach named IOC President, Tokyo delegation home

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee has
selected Tokyo to host the 32nd Summer Games in 2020. 
    Wrestling has been re-instated on the Games programme and
Thomas Bach has been named the new IOC President.
    For stories, please double click on the brackets:
    - - - -
    LATEST STORIES
> Germany's Thomas Bach elected IOC president       
> Reaction to Bach's appointment as IOC president   
> IOC's Coates fears Rio way behind schedule        
> Triumphant Tokyo delegation returns               
> IOC opts for stability, money in picking Tokyo    
   
> Wrestling wins back 2020 Games spot               
> IOC backs recommendation to retain core sports    
> IOC finances booming, reserves close to $1 bln    
> Tokyo gets 2020 Games with prime minister's help  
    - - - -
    PROFILE
> 2020 Summer Olympic host city Tokyo               
    - - - -
    ANALYSIS
> Business-savvy Bach to lead charge for changes    
> Tokyo 2020 an endorsement of Asian dynamism       
> Tokyo win underlines Asia's sporting appeal       
    - - - -    
    FACTBOXES
> IOC president Thomas Bach                         
> International Olympic Committee Presidents        
> IOC elect Bach new president - the voting figures 
> Breakdown of voting for 2020 Games host           
> List of summer Olympic Games host cities          
> 2020 Summer Olympic host city Tokyo               
> Sports approved for 2020 Tokyo Olympics           

 (Compiled by Pritha Sarkar)

