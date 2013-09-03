FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Olympics News
September 3, 2013 / 6:33 PM / 4 years ago

TAKE A LOOK-Race to host 2020 Olympics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee on
Sept. 7 will choose between Istanbul, Madrid and Tokyo to host
the 32nd Summer Games in 2020. The Olympic future of wrestling,
squash or baseball/softball will also be decided during the IOC
session.
    For stories, please double click on the brackets:
    - - - -
    LATEST STORIES
> Istanbul deflects Syria fears                     
> Japan to spend $500 mln at Fukushima nuclear plant 
> Lionel Messi backs Madrid 2020 Games bid          
> Former Japan coach Zico backs Tokyo Olympic bid   
> Turkish PM to head Games bid delegation           
    
    INTERVIEWS
> "Revolutionised" wrestling optimistic of return   
        
    PREVIEWS
> Bidders locked in tight race ahead of vote        
> Once-reluctant Japan gets behind Tokyo's bid      
> Istanbul clings to hopes as blows rain down       
> Spain seeks lift with 'austerity bid'             
> Wrestling eyes quickfire return to Games mat      
> IOC top job up for grabs as VP Bach eyes win      
> Session new stage on Buenos Aires bidding journey 
     
    FACTBOX
> Factbox-2020 Olympic Games bid cities budget      

 (Compiled by Pritha Sarkar)

