FACTBOX-Olympics-Almaty 2022 Winter Olympics bid
July 30, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

FACTBOX-Olympics-Almaty 2022 Winter Olympics bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 (Reuters) - Facts about Almaty, which is bidding, along with Beijing, to host the 2022 Winter Olympics. The International Olympic Committee will elect the winning city on Friday.

Population: 1.6 million, the largest city of Kazakhstan

Location: at the foot of the Tien Shan mountains

Altitude: 1,700m

Past Olympic experience: none. City bid unsuccessfully for the 2014 winter Olympics.

Games concept: compact plan with all venues within a 35km radius of the city.

Number of Olympic villages: three

Slogan: “Keeping it Real”

Biggest advantages: traditional winter sports city, plenty of natural snow, mountains around the city.

Biggest drawbacks: limited experience with international sports events, little international recognition

Fun fact: Almaty translates as “Forefather of apples.” (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Julian Linden)

