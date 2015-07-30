FACTBOX-Olympics-Beijing 2022 winter Olympics bid

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 (Reuters) - Facts about Beijing, which is bidding, along with Almaty, to host the 2022 Winter Olympics. The International Olympic Committee will elect the winning city on Friday.
Population: 21 million, capital of China
Location: northeastern China, at the North China Plain
Altitude: 44m
Past Olympic experience: hosted the 2008 summer Olympics.
Games concept: inddor competitions in Beijing. Outdoor events in Yanqing (90km from Beijing) and Zhangjiakou (160km from Beijing)
Number of Olympic villages: three
Slogan: “Joyful Rendezvous upon Pure Ice and Snow.”
Biggest advantages: past Olympic experience, financial strength of the country.
Biggest drawback: Minimal annual snowfall in Zhangjiakou, and Yanqing means they have to rely completely on artificial snow. Distance between Beijing and mountain venues. Air pollution.
Fun fact: There are an estimated nine million bicycles in Beijing. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Julian Linden)