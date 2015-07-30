FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FACTBOX-Olympics-Beijing 2022 winter Olympics bid
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Factbox
July 30, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

FACTBOX-Olympics-Beijing 2022 winter Olympics bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 (Reuters) - Facts about Beijing, which is bidding, along with Almaty, to host the 2022 Winter Olympics. The International Olympic Committee will elect the winning city on Friday.

Population: 21 million, capital of China

Location: northeastern China, at the North China Plain

Altitude: 44m

Past Olympic experience: hosted the 2008 summer Olympics.

Games concept: inddor competitions in Beijing. Outdoor events in Yanqing (90km from Beijing) and Zhangjiakou (160km from Beijing)

Number of Olympic villages: three

Slogan: “Joyful Rendezvous upon Pure Ice and Snow.”

Biggest advantages: past Olympic experience, financial strength of the country.

Biggest drawback: Minimal annual snowfall in Zhangjiakou, and Yanqing means they have to rely completely on artificial snow. Distance between Beijing and mountain venues. Air pollution.

Fun fact: There are an estimated nine million bicycles in Beijing. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Julian Linden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.