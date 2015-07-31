Olympics-New electronic system fails in 2022 Games vote

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 (Reuters) - A new electronic voting system adopted by the International Olympic Committee to decide the host of the 2022 Winter Games failed on Friday, prompting a return to the tried and tested ballot paper, IOC President Thomas Bach said.

The voting system using electronic tablets was put to use for the first time as Beijing and Kazakhstan’s Almaty vied for the right to host the Winter Olympics at the IOC session in Malaysia.

After the 85 IOC members had voted, however, the process was cancelled due to problems.

”It came as no surprise to me when one device (tablet) after the other was handed back,“ Bach said. ”Many had an uncomfortable feeling.

“So I decided that this round of voting would not happen electronically but with a paper ballot.”

Beijing narrowly won by 44 votes to Almaty’s 40. One IOC member abstained.

“There were technical issues,” Bach said.

“If the scrutineers decide to be on the safe side then it speaks for itself.” (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)